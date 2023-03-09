Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.