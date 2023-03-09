Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

