LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff Sells 4,243 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $8.94 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LegalZoom.com

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

