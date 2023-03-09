Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) COO Sells $33,819.24 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

