Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 7,127 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.16% of Insmed worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

