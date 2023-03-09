Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of DLocal worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

