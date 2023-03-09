Marshall Wace LLP Buys 6,190 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

