Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,490.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,372.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

