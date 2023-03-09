Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 76,687 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,714 shares of company stock worth $12,145,604. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

