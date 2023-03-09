Lido Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 121,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.