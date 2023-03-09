Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

