Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,095. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

