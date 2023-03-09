Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.