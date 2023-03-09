Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 113 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cintas were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.20 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

