Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 338,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TPI Composites Stock Up 3.7 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.