Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $528,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

