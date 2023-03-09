Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.17. 266,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,045,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.