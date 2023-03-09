Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

