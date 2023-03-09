Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
