Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $71,725.40 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bhaskar Anand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Bhaskar Anand sold 165 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $13,955.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

