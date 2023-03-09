ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

