ETF Managers Group LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at $48,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

SKLZ opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

