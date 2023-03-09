Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 26,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,014.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,769.9% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,212.5% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1,753.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,114,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,438,000 after buying an additional 2,946,261 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

