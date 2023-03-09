Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,730 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,121. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

