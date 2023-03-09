Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,952.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

