Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

