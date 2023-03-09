Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $764,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,893,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,297,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 534,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

