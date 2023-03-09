Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baxter International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,931 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

