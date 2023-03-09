Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,461 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE M opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

