Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Popular worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

