Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Position Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,110,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 177.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

