Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $721,000 Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 22.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 176.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

