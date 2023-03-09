Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $2.58 Million in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of CinCor Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

