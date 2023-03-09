ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,210 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in APA by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

