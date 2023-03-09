ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.84.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.