Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Skillz Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skillz by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 36.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.