ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $30.21 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

