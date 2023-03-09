21,897 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

WPM opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.