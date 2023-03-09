Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Inspirato worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 404,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 47.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Inspirato Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

