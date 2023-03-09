Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $655,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.