Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

