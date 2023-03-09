Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

