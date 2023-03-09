Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.26 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Articles

