Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management stock opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

