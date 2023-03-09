Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 36,316 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of -0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

