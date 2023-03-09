Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vale by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vale by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 834,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

