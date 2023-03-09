Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

