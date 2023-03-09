Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,827,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,325,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

