Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,091,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 431,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TIXT stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

