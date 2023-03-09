Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

