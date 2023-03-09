Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,102 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

