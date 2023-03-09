Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 43,200 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition by 1,865.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.